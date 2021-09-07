Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $136.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sixt alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.