Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.80

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

