SkillSoft (SKIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect SkillSoft to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SkillSoft stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36.

SKIL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

