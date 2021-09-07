Skycoin Price Down 15.6% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and $1.11 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00131252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00180390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07175586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.02 or 1.00469283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00893806 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

