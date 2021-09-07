SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.24 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $173.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

