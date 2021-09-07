SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $285,888.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $285,888.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00155565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00735807 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.