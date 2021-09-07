Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

