Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 2,565,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.