Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.
Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 2,565,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.47.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
