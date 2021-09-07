Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 2,605,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,705. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

