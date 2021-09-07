Smaugs NFT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $651,534.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $4.81 million and $651,534.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00180047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.88 or 0.07150339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.06 or 0.99945495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00884195 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

