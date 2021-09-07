Smooth Love Potion Market Capitalization Tops $214.77 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $214.77 million and approximately $257.48 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

