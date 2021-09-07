Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.34

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 2953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

