SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004062 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

