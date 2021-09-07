SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $14,443.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.23 or 0.00015385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00178909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.11 or 0.07110153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.18 or 0.99811743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00714878 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.