Societe Generale Reaffirms Sell Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,455. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

