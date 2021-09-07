Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.60 ($31.29).

GLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE stock opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.32. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.