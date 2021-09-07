Solana Market Cap Reaches $54.10 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $184.84 or 0.00391478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $54.10 billion and $15.87 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 60.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,478,331 coins and its circulating supply is 292,700,214 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.