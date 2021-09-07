SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Lowered by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average of $265.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

