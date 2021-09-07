Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.