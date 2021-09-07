Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.70

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

