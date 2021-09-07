SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 10%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

