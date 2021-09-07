Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

