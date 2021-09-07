Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSBK stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $21.01.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.