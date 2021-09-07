Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SSBK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,431. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.