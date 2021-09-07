SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $44.02 million and $746,062.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

