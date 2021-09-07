SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $40,436.98

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $40,436.98 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,508,375 coins and its circulating supply is 10,394,379 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

