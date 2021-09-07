Spartan Protocol Price Up 12.2% This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $38.57 million and $5.20 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00178909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.11 or 0.07110153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.18 or 0.99811743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00714878 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 82,590,484 coins and its circulating supply is 74,913,447 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

