Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 205,277 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 65,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,609,977. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

