Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.80. 260,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $349.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

