Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.11. 7,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.59. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,239. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

