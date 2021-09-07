Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,268 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Dropbox by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 610,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 323,480 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 80,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

