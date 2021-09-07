Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

