Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases 59,102 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.2% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 232,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,302. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.