Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 23,953 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 33,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.