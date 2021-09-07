Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 23,953 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 33,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.
Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.
In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
