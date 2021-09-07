Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

