Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 49,858 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 38,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

