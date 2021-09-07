Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Switch worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Switch by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Switch by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,631,140 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

