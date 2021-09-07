Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00744731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

