Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00080630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00342838 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

