Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00085930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00340089 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012757 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.