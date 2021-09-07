Spectrum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,410.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Spectrum has a market cap of $39,598.16 and approximately $7,410.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00380586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

