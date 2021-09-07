SPI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,274 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 880% compared to the typical volume of 946 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

