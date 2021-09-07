Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $351.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

