Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Spire alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.