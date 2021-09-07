Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.61

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.61 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 301.40 ($3.94). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 299.20 ($3.91), with a volume of 370,473 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 425.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 139 shares of company stock valued at $37,308.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

