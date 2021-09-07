Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.60

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

SPMYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

