SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Trading Down 0.3%

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 12,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

About SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK)

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

