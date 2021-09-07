Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and $3.52 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

