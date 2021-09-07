Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

SPLK traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,145. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

