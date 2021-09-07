SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $297.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. SPX has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

